Joe Biden to Make Campaign Stop in San Antonio This Week

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will bring his campaign to San Antonio this week.Vice President Biden will attend a community event Friday, December 13, at a yet-to-be-disclosed Alamo City location. Doors will open at 4 p.m. Those wanting to attend must pre-register via the Biden campaign website Biden is the frontrunner in national polls , but he's lagging at fourth place in polls in the early-voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire Lone Star State voters will head to the primaries on March 3 as part of Super Tuesday, the first election after primaries in the early-voting states. Texas is among 14 states that cast ballots that day.

