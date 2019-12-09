Email
Monday, December 9, 2019

Joe Biden to Make Campaign Stop in San Antonio This Week

Posted By on Mon, Dec 9, 2019 at 10:33 AM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / JOEBIDEN
  • Instagram / joebiden
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will bring his campaign to San Antonio this week.

Vice President Biden will attend a community event Friday, December 13, at a yet-to-be-disclosed Alamo City location. Doors will open at 4 p.m. Those wanting to attend must pre-register via the Biden campaign website.

Biden is the frontrunner in national polls, but he's lagging at fourth place in polls in the early-voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire.

Lone Star State voters will head to the primaries on March 3 as part of Super Tuesday, the first election after primaries in the early-voting states. Texas is among 14 states that cast ballots that day.



