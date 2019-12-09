Monday, December 9, 2019
Joe Biden to Make Campaign Stop in San Antonio This Week
By Sanford Nowlin
on Mon, Dec 9, 2019 at 10:33 AM
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will bring his campaign to San Antonio this week.
Vice President Biden will attend a community event Friday, December 13, at a yet-to-be-disclosed Alamo City location. Doors will open at 4 p.m. Those wanting to attend must pre-register via the Biden campaign website
.
Biden is the frontrunner in national polls
, but he's lagging at fourth place in polls in the early-voting states of Iowa
and New Hampshire
.
Lone Star State voters will head to the primaries on March 3 as part of Super Tuesday, the first election after primaries in the early-voting states. Texas is among 14 states that cast ballots that day.
