Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 9, 2019

San Antonio Teen Reportedly Carved His Name Into Girlfriend's Forehead During Argument

Posted By on Mon, Dec 9, 2019 at 11:05 AM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A San Antonio teen is in police custody after authorities say he carved his name into his girlfriend's forehead.

According to multiple reports, Jackub Jackson Hildreth, was arrested last week after his girlfriend said he held her by her neck and punched her in the face during an argument about their relationship. The couple had reportedly only been dating for three weeks.

The 22-year-old woman said Hildreth also "carved his name with a knife" into her forehead, KSAT reports.

Hildreth, 19, reportedly fled the scene after the victim called police but was arrested last Friday. The suspect reportedly has a history of family violence.



The news station interviewed the victim on camera, showing a drastic difference in her appearance following the assault due to her jaw being broken in three places.

Hildreth has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was reportedly denied bail.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Woman's Body Found in Dumpster at Northwest San Antonio Apartment Complex Read More

  2. Bexar County Sheriff's Deputy Accused of Conducting Unlawful Strip Searches, Getting Aroused During Traffic Stops Read More

  3. Joe Biden to Make Campaign Stop in San Antonio This Week Read More

  4. San Antonio City Councilman John Courage Makes Listening Part of Public Service Read More

  5. Study Ranks New Braunfels Among the Nation's Top 10 Boomtowns Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation