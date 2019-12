San Antonio Teen Reportedly Carved His Name Into Girlfriend's Forehead During Argument

A San Antonio teen is in police custody after authorities say he carved his name into his girlfriend's forehead.According to multiple reports, Jackub Jackson Hildreth, was arrested last week after his girlfriend said he held her by her neck and punched her in the face during an argument about their relationship. The couple had reportedly only been dating for three weeks.The 22-year-old woman said Hildreth also "carved his name with a knife" into her forehead, KSAT reports.Hildreth, 19, reportedly fled the scene after the victim called police but was arrested last Friday. The suspect reportedly has a history of family violence.The news station interviewed the victim on camera, showing a drastic difference in her appearance following the assault due to her jaw being broken in three places.Hildreth has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was reportedly denied bail.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.