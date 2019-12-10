Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Here's How the New Trump Administration Methane Rollback Would Affect Bexar County Residents

Posted By on Tue, Dec 10, 2019 at 2:18 PM

click to enlarge A pump jack operates in rural Texas. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / FLCELLOGUY
  • Wikimedia Commons / Flcelloguy
  • A pump jack operates in rural Texas.
The Trump administration's proposed rollback of methane restrictions for the oil industry could have air-quality implications for thousands of Bexar County residents, according to data from the Environmental Defense Fund.

Bexar County is home to 2,013 oil and gas wells, according to the EDF's methane mapping tool, an online resource that shows the location of every active U.S. well. That means some 19,000 Bexar residents are located within half a mile of an active well and are considered vulnerable to airborne effects from methane.

Methane releases often include benzene and volatile organic compounds that can cause health problems and contribute to ground-level ozone, according to health experts.

“I think one of the things that’s especially striking in Texas is just how many people live within close proximately of oil and gas wells,” EDF attorney Rosalie Winn told Austin public radio station KUT. “We found that, all together, 2.5 million people in Texas live within a half a mile of an active oil and gas well.”



Of the Bexar County total, 15,000 are people of color, and 3,400 live below the poverty line. The data also shows that 1,700 are children under the age of 5 and 1,800 are people over the age of 65 — both considered vulnerable populations for methane exposure.

click to enlarge SCREEN CAPTURE / ENVIRONMENTAL DEFENSE FUND
  • Screen Capture / Environmental Defense Fund
Under the Trump rollback, methane emissions in Bexar County would rise from 4,964 metric tons in 2017 to 8,441 metric tons in 2025, an increase of more than 70%.

Because of its heat-trapping properties, methane also has at least 30 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide on a pound-per-pound basis, according to a recent Princeton University study.

The Environmental Protection Agency is accepting public comment until December 17 on the proposed rule change.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Teen Reportedly Carved His Name Into Girlfriend's Forehead During Argument Read More

  2. Julián Castro Fills Out Paperwork to Enter Texas Primary Read More

  3. Joe Biden to Make Campaign Stop in San Antonio This Week Read More

  4. San Antonio-Area Man Accused of Giving Alcohol to Teen Girl and Sexually Assaulting Her Read More

  5. Bexar County Sheriff's Deputy Accused of Conducting Unlawful Strip Searches, Getting Aroused During Traffic Stops Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation