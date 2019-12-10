Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

San Antonio-Area Man Accused of Giving Alcohol to Teen Girl and Sexually Assaulting Her

Posted By on Tue, Dec 10, 2019 at 10:03 AM

click to enlarge KENDALL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Kendall County Sheriff's Office
A Kendall County man who serves as a softball coach has been accused of sexually assaulting one of his players.

According to multiple reports, a 17-year-old girl said her coach, Danny C. Perez, sexually abused her during a trip to a tournament out of town for their club softball team. The team, which practices at Boerne-Samuel V. Champion High School but is not affiliated with the school, was staying in a hotel room in Houston on November 16 when the victim said Perez gave her alcohol.

The teen also said the 49-year-old man sexually assaulted her inside the hotel room, even after she pleaded for him to stop.

Perez reportedly disregarded the teen's cries and continued to assault her, according to an affidavit obtained by the Express-News. When authorities later interviewed Perez, he described the night in question as "very, very fuzzy" and described being "pretty drunk."



While the suspect didn't admit to the assault, he said, "Obviously something happened for this to be going on."

The victim filed a complaint on November 25 in Harris County, where the alleged assault took place. Perez was arrested in Kendall County that same day, but was transferred to Harris County on December 3. He was released last week after posting his $50,000 bond.

The District Attorney's Office in Kendall County believes Perez may have abused other children or young women. Any other victims are encouraged to come forward and call (830) 249-9343 with information.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Teen Reportedly Carved His Name Into Girlfriend's Forehead During Argument Read More

  2. Joe Biden to Make Campaign Stop in San Antonio This Week Read More

  3. Julián Castro Fills Out Paperwork to Enter Texas Primary Read More

  4. Bexar County Sheriff's Deputy Accused of Conducting Unlawful Strip Searches, Getting Aroused During Traffic Stops Read More

  5. San Antonio City Councilman John Courage Makes Listening Part of Public Service Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation