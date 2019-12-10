Tuesday, December 10, 2019
San Antonio City Council Likely to Lift Ban on Riding Scooters Overnight
By Sanford Nowlin
on Tue, Dec 10, 2019 at 1:05 PM
City council this week will lift its ban on late-night riding of e-scooters as it awards exclusive contracts to three companies that rent the vehicles, Texas Public Radio reports
.
In February, the city imposed a ban on scooters from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for safety reasons. However, council is expected to lift the restriction after concern that third-shift workers need access to the transportation option, TPR reports.
Council will likely lift the prohibition Thursday when it votes to approve contracts making Bird, Razor and Lime the only three scooter-rental firms able to operate here.
Even though the overnight ban limited workers' access to the scooters, data shows it was effective in curbing injuries.
The city announced in May that the number of 911 calls from scooter injuries fell by 36% following the ban, TPR reports. There was also a 27% drop in injuries that resulted in ambulance rides.
