Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

San Antonio City Council Likely to Lift Ban on Riding Scooters Overnight

Posted By on Tue, Dec 10, 2019 at 1:05 PM

TWITTER / @CURBEDCHICAGO
  • Twitter / @curbedchicago
City council this week will lift its ban on late-night riding of e-scooters as it awards exclusive contracts to three companies that rent the vehicles, Texas Public Radio reports.

In February, the city imposed a ban on scooters from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for safety reasons. However, council is expected to lift the restriction after concern that third-shift workers need access to the transportation option, TPR reports.

Council will likely lift the prohibition Thursday when it votes to approve contracts making Bird, Razor and Lime the only three scooter-rental firms able to operate here.

Even though the overnight ban limited workers' access to the scooters, data shows it was effective in curbing injuries.



The city announced in May that the number of 911 calls from scooter injuries fell by 36% following the ban, TPR reports. There was also a 27% drop in injuries that resulted in ambulance rides.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Teen Reportedly Carved His Name Into Girlfriend's Forehead During Argument Read More

  2. Julián Castro Fills Out Paperwork to Enter Texas Primary Read More

  3. Joe Biden to Make Campaign Stop in San Antonio This Week Read More

  4. San Antonio-Area Man Accused of Giving Alcohol to Teen Girl and Sexually Assaulting Her Read More

  5. Bexar County Sheriff's Deputy Accused of Conducting Unlawful Strip Searches, Getting Aroused During Traffic Stops Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation