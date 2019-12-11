Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

John Cornyn Blames Democrats After Being Ripped By Houston Police Chief for Inaction on Violence Against Women Act

Posted By on Wed, Dec 11, 2019 at 3:32 PM

click to enlarge Sen. John Cornyn speaks at a CPAC in Washington, D.C. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
  • Sen. John Cornyn speaks at a CPAC in Washington, D.C.
After being called out by Houston's police chief for failing to renew the Violence Against Women Act, Texas Sen. John Cornyn resorted to a tried-and-true defense: "It's the Democrats' fault!"

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo during a Monday news conference tore into Cornyn, along with fellow Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, over their failure to act on gun control legislation. The prior week, he tweeted to the same three lawmakers, demanding that they take action to protect women from domestic violence by renewing the Violence Against Women Act, which expired in February.

Cornyn responded to the December 5 tweet by blaming Democrats' efforts to impeach President Donald Trump.

"Unfortunately, important legislation like this has fallen casualty to impeachment mania," Cornyn wrote. "We will keep trying to pass a bipartisan bill but it takes two (parties) to tango."

Never mind that the Senate is unlikely to conduct its trial of the president until after the holidays and that the Democrat-controlled House passed a version of the Violence Against Women Act in April. The law can't be reinstated until after the Senate passes a version, but the measure has faced opposition from the NRA, which opposes its additional restrictions on gun access.
After Cornyn's response, Acevedo didn't let things drop, instead pointing out in a follow-up tweet that the Senate had found plenty of time recently to deal with other issues.



"Senator, there are 24 hours in a day. The House is managing to get legislation out, and passed VAWA and other critical legislation," he tweeted. "You, @tedcruz & @senatemajldr are passing legislation & confirming judges. Make women and families a priority, like you do the aforementioned."

Acevdeo made headlines earlier this week when he delivered a tongue lashing to Cornyn, Cruz and McConnell at a press conference before he prepared to escort the body of a Houston officer killed responding to a domestic violence call.

The chief told reporters he didn't want to see lawmakers' "smug faces" as they talked about how much they care about police officers "when I'm burying a sergeant because they don't want to piss off the NRA."

"[W]ho killed our sergeant?" Acevedo asked rhetorically. "A boyfriend abusing his girlfriend. You're either here for women and children and our daughters and our sisters and our aunts, or you're here for the NRA."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio-Area Man Accused of Giving Alcohol to Teen Girl and Sexually Assaulting Her Read More

  2. San Antonio Man Reportedly Paid $10,000 to Have Ex-Girlfriend Killed Because She Wouldn't Let Him See Their Son Read More

  3. Here's How the New Trump Administration Methane Rollback Would Affect Bexar County Residents Read More

  4. San Antonio City Council Likely to Lift Ban on Riding Scooters Overnight Read More

  5. Julián Castro Fills Out Paperwork to Enter Texas Primary Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation