New Braunfels Police Lieutenant Accused of Possession of Child Pornography

New Braunfels police arrested one of their own after a lieutenant with the department was charged with possession of child pornography.Multiple reports indicate that Lt. Jacob Pullen has been on administrative leave since Texas Rangers notified the New Braunfels Police Department that the agency was investigating the 38-year-old suspect. According to search warrant affidavits obtained by KSAT , Pullen allegedly used bitcoin to purchase a membership to a child pornography site on the dark web in July.Though NBPD has been aware of the accusations against Pullen since November 14, the department addressed the issue publicly on Tuesday. The department took to Facebook, expressing shock and embarrassment regarding the accusations against Pullen.The post also added that it would be "inappropriate" for the department to comment on the investigation since it's being carried out by the Texas Rangers, not NBPD. Pullen has reportedly been with the department since 2006.Pullen was arrested Monday and charged with possession of child pornography . His bond has been set at $100,000.

