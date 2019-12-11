Email
Wednesday, December 11, 2019

San Antonio Man Reportedly Paid $10,000 to Have Ex-Girlfriend Killed Because She Wouldn't Let Him See Their Son

Posted By on Wed, Dec 11, 2019 at 12:55 PM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A San Antonio man is in police custody after he reportedly hired a hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Teodoro Torres III allegedly reached out to Freddy Saiz, a man he met while incarcerated at Bexar County Jail, on December 4 to ask him to kill his ex-wife. Torres claimed the woman would not let him visit with his 5-year-old son.

Saiz took the job and spent some of the $10,000 Torres had given him for the job, but eventually got "cold feet," according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Express-News. The would-be hitman also contacted the woman and told her about Torres' plan.

A couple of days later, Saiz went to the Texas Rangers and alerted them about Torres' proposition. During that time, Saiz called Torres and had him repeat his desire to have his ex-girlfriend executed. Members of the Texas Rangers reportedly went undercover and offered to kill the woman.



At that time, Torres told the undercover authorities he wanted them to "rip her eyes out," and that he wanted both the woman and her boyfriend dead. Torres even gave the agent a picture of his ex-girlfriend as well as her schedule.

Authorties eventually took Torres into custody, at which point he admitted to wanting the woman dead. In addition to not being able to see his son, Torres said he was also upset because her boyfriend sent back letters he wrote to his son, but not before writing expletives on the envelopes.

Torres, 50, was charged with solicitation of capital murder. His bail has been set at $300,000.

