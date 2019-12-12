San Antonio Man Suing H-E-B After He Says Cashier Hit Him with a Cucumber

It seems the ad slogan "Here Everything's Better" didn't hold up for one San Antonio man shopping at H-E-B.Joe Albert Lopez sued the local grocery chain last month after he alleges that a cashier hit him with a cucumber.Yes, a cucumber.According to anreport, Lopez claims he was paying for his items at the H-E-B Plus at Loop 1604 and Bandera Road on November 27, 2017, when he asked the cashier if she had twice scanned the English cucumber that he was purchasing. That's when, Lopez says, the cashier "grabbed the cucumber and wacked [Lopez's] right hand with it."Lopez alleges the cashier struck him with enough force that the cucumber's shrink wrap ruptured and "flew all over the place." The man also said he felt a "pop" in the area of his arteriovenous fistula, a connection of an artery to a vein that provides good blood flow for dialysis, according to the lawsuit.Lopez's injuries beyond the alleged pop were not outlined in the lawsuit. That hasn't stopped him from seeking damages — between $200,000 and $1 million to be exact — for "health care expenses, physical pain and suffering, mental anguish and loss of earnings," thereports.H-E-B is reportedly investigating the matter and hasn't commented on the lawsuit.W. Lee Parsons, Lopez's attorney, said his client hopes to settle with the grocer.

