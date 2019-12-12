Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 12, 2019

San Antonio Man Suing H-E-B After He Says Cashier Hit Him with a Cucumber

Posted By on Thu, Dec 12, 2019 at 1:19 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF H-E-B
  • Courtesy of H-E-B
It seems the ad slogan "Here Everything's Better" didn't hold up for one San Antonio man shopping at H-E-B.

Joe Albert Lopez sued the local grocery chain last month after he alleges that a cashier hit him with a cucumber.

Yes, a cucumber.

According to an Express-News report, Lopez claims he was paying for his items at the H-E-B Plus at Loop 1604 and Bandera Road on November 27, 2017, when he asked the cashier if she had twice scanned the English cucumber that he was purchasing. That's when, Lopez says, the cashier "grabbed the cucumber and wacked [Lopez's] right hand with it."



Lopez alleges the cashier struck him with enough force that the cucumber's shrink wrap ruptured and "flew all over the place." The man also said he felt a "pop" in the area of his arteriovenous fistula, a connection of an artery to a vein that provides good blood flow for dialysis, according to the lawsuit.

Lopez's injuries beyond the alleged pop were not outlined in the lawsuit. That hasn't stopped him from seeking damages — between $200,000 and $1 million to be exact — for "health care expenses, physical pain and suffering, mental anguish and loss of earnings," the Express-News reports.

H-E-B is reportedly investigating the matter and hasn't commented on the lawsuit.

W. Lee Parsons, Lopez's attorney, said his client hopes to settle with the grocer.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Man Reportedly Paid $10,000 to Have Ex-Girlfriend Killed Because She Wouldn't Let Him See Their Son Read More

  2. Democratic Candidate Elizabeth Warren to Open San Antonio Office on Saturday as Part of Texas Focus Read More

  3. New Braunfels Police Lieutenant Accused of Possession of Child Pornography Read More

  4. John Cornyn Blames Democrats After Being Ripped By Houston Police Chief for Inaction on Violence Against Women Act Read More

  5. UTSA Lecturer Suspended After DEA Raid at Her Apartment Uncovers 40,000 Counterfeit Adderall Pills Made with Meth Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation