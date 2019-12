San Antonio Weighing the Benefit of Opening a Walk-In Mental Health Clinic

San Antonio may open a walk-in mental health clinic on the recommendation of a consulting firm that analyzed 25 studies on behavioral health issues affecting the city.Edward Gonzales, assistant director of San Antonio's Department of Human Services, told TV station KSAT that urgent-care providers are dealing with situations caused by missed appointments with mental-health professionals and patients' lack of access to medication.In a set of recommendations released last month, consulting firm Ladder Logik recommended the city open a clinic to fill those care gaps. In many cases, people who can't access mental health care end up in emergency rooms at taxpayers' expense.“Having a pre-crisis clinic can help address the issue between folks that are seeking treatment and [when] they’re discharged," Gonzales told KSAT. "In some cases, there is time between their appointments to get to their next appointment. Sometimes, that’s as much as six months.”Gonzales said the clinic would be free for those who can’t afford it. The city will look into grants and other options to provide funding, he told the station.

