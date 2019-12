UTSA Lecturer Suspended After DEA Raid at Her Apartment Uncovers 40,000 Counterfeit Adderall Pills Made with Meth

A University of Texas at San Antonio lecturer has been suspended following a drug raid on her home.Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration seized 40,000 counterfeit Adderall pills at the instructor's unit in the Ventura Ridge Apartments on Wednesday afternoon, according to a report from the Express-News One other suspect has been named in the case.The confiscated pills were made with methamphetamine, according to media reports.A spokesman from the university, Joe Izbrand, identified Rose Rodriguez-Rabin, a lecturer in its writing program, as one of the suspects. She's been suspended from her duties pending an investigation."The UTSA Police Department is working closely with federal law enforcement officials to determine if the allegations against her extend to any criminal activity on our campuses," Izbrand said.News 4 San Antonio reports Rodriguez-Rabin, 51, used methamphetamine to make the pills inside her fourth-floor apartment. She's expected to face charges related to manufacturing and distribution.Rodriguez-Rabin and the other suspect, Brandon Simms, are due in court for an initial hearing Thursday. Given the amount of drugs found at the home, authorities also expect to name other suspects.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.