Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 12, 2019

UTSA Lecturer Suspended After DEA Raid at Her Apartment Uncovers 40,000 Counterfeit Adderall Pills Made with Meth

Posted By on Thu, Dec 12, 2019 at 10:43 AM

INSTAGRAM / UTSA
A University of Texas at San Antonio lecturer has been suspended following a drug raid on her home.

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration seized 40,000 counterfeit Adderall pills at the instructor's unit in the Ventura Ridge Apartments on Wednesday afternoon, according to a report from the Express-News. One other suspect has been named in the case.

The confiscated pills were made with methamphetamine, according to media reports.

A spokesman from the university, Joe Izbrand, identified Rose Rodriguez-Rabin, a lecturer in its writing program, as one of the suspects. She's been suspended from her duties pending an investigation.



"The UTSA Police Department is working closely with federal law enforcement officials to determine if the allegations against her extend to any criminal activity on our campuses," Izbrand said.

News 4 San Antonio reports Rodriguez-Rabin, 51, used methamphetamine to make the pills inside her fourth-floor apartment. She's expected to face charges related to manufacturing and distribution.

Rodriguez-Rabin and the other suspect, Brandon Simms, are due in court for an initial hearing Thursday. Given the amount of drugs found at the home, authorities also expect to name other suspects.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Man Reportedly Paid $10,000 to Have Ex-Girlfriend Killed Because She Wouldn't Let Him See Their Son Read More

  2. Democratic Candidate Elizabeth Warren to Open San Antonio Office on Saturday as Part of Texas Focus Read More

  3. New Braunfels Police Lieutenant Accused of Possession of Child Pornography Read More

  4. John Cornyn Blames Democrats After Being Ripped By Houston Police Chief for Inaction on Violence Against Women Act Read More

  5. San Antonio-Area Man Accused of Giving Alcohol to Teen Girl and Sexually Assaulting Her Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation