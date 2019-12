Woman Hit By Truck Overnight in Parking Lot of Sports Bar on Marbach Road

A young woman was taken to a hospital for treatment after being hit by a truck in a bar parking lot overnight.Police said the woman was walking in the outside Speedway Sports Bar on Marbach Road when a truck hit her just after midnight. The victim, described as being in her 20s, was taken to University Hospital in stable condition with minor injuries The driver, who was reportedly not intoxicated and stayed at the scene, told officers he didn't see the woman because she was wearing dark clothing.The driver is not expected to face charges.

