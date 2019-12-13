Email
Friday, December 13, 2019

San Antonio Teen Records Man Exposing and Touching His Gentials After She Refused a Ride From Him

Posted By on Fri, Dec 13, 2019 at 12:01 PM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A former employee of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office has been arrested after a teen girl said he exposed himself to her.

According to multiple reports, a 15-year-old girl was walking to school when Andres Ibarra offered her a ride. When the girl said no, the 26-year-old man then flashed his genitals and began touching himself.

The teen caught it all on camera — and posted it to social media.

"This was broad daylight, mid-morning on a weekday, and this suspect saw no issue with exposing himself to a young lady," said Sheriff Javier Salazar. "And in fact, knowing that he was being videotaped during the process, didn't show any remorse or any attempt to hide himself."



The girl also caught Ibarra's license plate number, leading to his arrest.

Ibarra reportedly resigned from his position at BCSO earlier this year. He now faces a charge of indecency with a child.

Based on Ibarra's attitude about flashing the girl, Salazar believes the suspect may have done this before. People with additional information, including other victims, are encouraged to call BCSO at (210) 335-6070.

