Argument Between Relatives at South Side San Antonio Car Wash Ends in Fatal Shooting

A fight between relatives at a South Side business this weekend ended in the death of one man.KSAT reports that the victim called his relative, who owns a car wash at the corner of Division Avenue and Boris Street, over to the business on Saturday afternoon. The man had a bat and was "acting weird" when the business owner arrived, even striking him in the back of the head."They had a disturbance and it escalated from there," San Antonio Police Sgt. Oscar O'Connor told KSAT.The sergeant said the car wash owner acted in self-defense when he fired at the alleged assailant. The owner reportedly admitted to the incident at the crime scene, telling officers, "I shot him." Though their exact relationship is still unclear, a preliminary report shows the two men were family members. Details about their identities have not yet been released. No charges are expected to be filed against the car wash owner.

