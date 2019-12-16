Email
Monday, December 16, 2019

Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales Proposes Free Childcare to Get More Women Involved in City Boards and Committees

Posted By on Mon, Dec 16, 2019 at 12:40 PM

click to enlarge Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales - JADE ESTEBAN ESTRADA
  • Jade Esteban Estrada
  • Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales
San Antonio's city government is weighing a proposal by Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales to offer free childcare during committee and board meetings to entice more women to participate.

“One of the things we’ve noticed when doing work on women’s pay parity and women’s equity is that something really preventing women from advancing in careers, and just participating in meetings, is childcare,” Gonzales told the Express-News, which first reported on the proposal.

Only a third of members serving on the city's 81 boards and advisory committees are women, according to data from the city's Status of Women in San Antonio report.

Gonzales this summer asked city staff to review childcare options for board and committee members and participants.



The West Side councilwoman has twice introduced measures to require that the city have gender parity on city boards and commissions. Neither of those efforts was successful, however.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

