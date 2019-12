Man Uses Hammer While Trying to Rob San Antonio Convenience Store, Gets Fight From Clerk

A would-be robber at a 7-Eleven on the city's Far West Side most likely didn't expect much of a struggle. But that's exactly what he got.According to reports, a man walked into the convenience store in the 8900 block of Culebra Road around 10:30 p.m. Sunday with a hammer in hand . Police said the man demanded money from the store clerk.Except the clerk wasn't having it. Instead, the employee fought back, eventually overpowering the suspect and wresting the hammer from him.The perp eventually fled from the store , prompting a search by authorities. A description of the suspect has not yet been released.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.