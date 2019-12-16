Monday, December 16, 2019
Man Uses Hammer While Trying to Rob San Antonio Convenience Store, Gets Fight From Clerk
By Sarah Martinez
on Mon, Dec 16, 2019 at 8:33 AM
A would-be robber at a 7-Eleven on the city's Far West Side most likely didn't expect much of a struggle. But that's exactly what he got.
According to reports, a man walked into the convenience store in the 8900 block of Culebra Road around 10:30 p.m. Sunday with a hammer in hand
. Police said the man demanded money from the store clerk.
Except the clerk wasn't having it. Instead, the employee fought back, eventually overpowering the suspect and wresting the hammer
from him.
The perp eventually fled from the store
, prompting a search by authorities. A description of the suspect has not yet been released.
