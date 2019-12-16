Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 16, 2019

Remains Found During Dig at the Alamo Adds Another Complication to Renovation Project

Posted By on Mon, Dec 16, 2019 at 3:46 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / OFFICIALALAMO
  • Instagram / officialalamo
The remains of three people were unearthed at the Alamo during archaeological work, likely adding another layer of complexity to the historic site's $450 million renovation project.

The three bodies are believed to belong to a young adult, infant and adult, according a statement from the Texas General Land Office. The remains were discovered in the Monks Burial Room and the Nave of Alamo Church.

The on-site tribal monitor was notified, and excavation in the areas around the bodies was halted, according to state officials.

The discovery comes as the Tap Pilam Coahuiltecan Nation fights it out in federal court with the state and others involved in the renovation, asking for a moratorium on restoration work.



The nation sued in September, saying the state is ignoring federal laws that require descendants of people interred at burial sites to be consulted before development.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Trespasser Reportedly Wounded After San Antonio Homeowner Fires Warning Shots, Bullet Ricochets Off Ground Read More

  2. Argument Between Relatives at South Side San Antonio Car Wash Ends in Fatal Shooting Read More

  3. Man Uses Hammer While Trying to Rob San Antonio Convenience Store, Gets Fight From Clerk Read More

  4. San Antonio Man Suing H-E-B After He Says Cashier Hit Him with a Cucumber Read More

  5. UTSA Lecturer Suspended After DEA Raid at Her Apartment Uncovers 40,000 Counterfeit Adderall Pills Made with Meth Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation