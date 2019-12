Remains Found During Dig at the Alamo Adds Another Complication to Renovation Project

The remains of three people were unearthed at the Alamo during archaeological work, likely adding another layer of complexity to the historic site's $450 million renovation project.The three bodies are believed to belong to a young adult, infant and adult, according a statement from the Texas General Land Office . The remains were discovered in the Monks Burial Room and the Nave of Alamo Church.The on-site tribal monitor was notified, and excavation in the areas around the bodies was halted, according to state officials.The discovery comes as the Tap Pilam Coahuiltecan Nation fights it out in federal court with the state and others involved in the renovation, asking for a moratorium on restoration work.The nation sued in September, saying the state is ignoring federal laws that require descendants of people interred at burial sites to be consulted before development.

