Trespasser Reportedly Wounded After San Antonio Homeowner Fires Warning Shots, Bullet Ricochets Off Ground

A San Antonio man was shot early Monday morning after trespassing at a home just north of downtown.The wounded individual flagged down a patrol car near the intersection of Warren and Jackson streets in the Five Points neighborhood around 2:30 a.m. He had a gunshot wound to his lower leg and told officers that he had been hit by gunfire near the site.That's when police went to a home in the 400 block of Warren. The homeowner told authorities he'd found the man on his property . According to KENS 5, the resident said his dog began barking as an intruder entered the house through the back door. He didn't know the man, so the homeowner said he fired three warning shots — two into the air and one into the ground The third shot ricocheted and struck the trespasser in the leg, according to the homeowner. The wounded man, reportedly in his 40s, was transported to University Hospital with a non life-threatening injury The homeowner is not expected to face charges at this time, police said. However, the incident is still under investigation

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.