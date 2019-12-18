At Least 125,000 Texans Could Lose Access to Food Stamps Under Trump Policy

click to enlarge
Courtesy of the San Antonio Food Bank
A local resident picks up groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank. Experts worry Texas food banks will be unable to make up for SNAP cuts proposed by the Trump administration.
A proposed change to the federal food safety net program could boot as many as 125,000 Texans from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as food stamps, according to a Texas Tribune analysis
The change, which is still under review, would override Texas' requirement that people make no more than 165% of the federal poverty level, or about $42,000 for a family of four, to be considered for SNAP. The proposed federal rule would set eligibility at 130% of the poverty level, or about $33,000 for a family of four.
Under the proposed change, applicants' vehicles would also affect their eligibility. Currently, Texans can't own a car worth more than $15,000 and be eligible for SNAP, but the federal rule would carve that value down to just $4,650.
The end result of both alterations, according to the Tribune
, is that a minimum
of 125,000 Texans would lose SNAP eligibility.
While food banks can provide some relief for hungry Texans if the changes goes into effect, Feeding Texas CEO Celia Cole told the Tribune
local groups won't be able to make up the difference quickly enough.
“[W]e can’t provide all those meals overnight,” said Cole, whose organization oversees a statewide network of food banks. “This rule would cause immediate suffering.”
