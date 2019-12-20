Politifact Calls Ted Cruz's Claim of Ukrainian Election Interference 'False'

click to enlarge
Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
If you've been following the cable news circuit, you're likely aware Sen. Ted Cruz recently make the rounds
to talk shows in an unsuccessful attempt to spare President Trump from impeachment.
While one can credit the Texas Republican for being tireless, ubiquitous and maybe even persuasive to some, he hasn't necessarily been truthful — at least not according to Politifact.
The nonprofit fact-checking website ran down Cruz's claim
on Meet the Press that Ukraine "blatantly interfered" with the 2016 election. After host Chuck Todd pushed back at the widely debunked conspiracy theory, Cruz claimed numerous news stories, in fact, documented it as truth.
"Two years ago, there was article after article after article in the mainstream media about Ukrainian interference in the elections," Cruz claimed. "But now, the Democrats have no evidence of a crime, no evidence of violating the law. And so suddenly, Ukrainian interference is treated as the media clutches their pearls, ‘Oh, my goodness. You can't say that.’"
Politifact contacted Cruz's office for supporting evidence, which came in the form of two — count 'em, two
! — social media posts from Ukrainian officials critical of Trump and a pair of news articles, which Politifact determined contained nothing that proved a coordinated interference effort.
The rating Politifact gave Cruz's statement? "False."
While that's not exactly a "Pants on Fire!" — Politifact's lowest score — it's nonetheless the kind of truth stretching that used to earn many of us a mouthful of soap or a smack from a flyswatter while growing up.
