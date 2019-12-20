Email
Friday, December 20, 2019

Two Bexar County Deputies Recently Suspended for Inappropriate Facebook Posts

Posted By on Fri, Dec 20, 2019 at 10:01 AM

SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Two Bexar County sheriff’s deputies have been disciplined for posting inappropriate comments on social media, the Express-News reports, citing county records.

Patrol Deputy Marin Mata — a former department spokesman — received a 10-day suspension for a "profanity-laced" Facebook post about the LGBTQ+ community, the paper reports. Mata reportedly declined to take down the post after being asked to by a deputy chief.

Detention Deputy Jose Carrillo also got a two-day suspension after BCSO says he used a post in a private Facebook group to joke about a 45-year-old jail inmate who died after an apparent medical episode.

“Happy trails to you,” the deputy reportedly wrote.



The suspensions were among six disciplinary matters BCSO addressed in October, the Express-News reports. Two additional deputies were suspended for reckless driving, including one that caused a wreck that did $17,400 in damage.

BCSO, led by Sheriff Javier Salazar, has come under fire for a string of personnel misconduct issues and gaffes at the county jail, including inmate deaths and accidental releases. Salazar, who's up for reelection in 2020, says he's made strides to deal with personnel matters.

