Deputies Bust Four Juveniles in San Antonio After Chase in Allegedly Stolen Vehicle
By Sanford Nowlin
on Fri, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:24 PM
Bexar County Sheriff's Deputies arrested four juvenile suspects early Friday for what authorities allege was a wild ride in a stolen vehicle, News4SA reports
Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, a deputy spotted a vehicle driving recklessly on the wrong side of the road in East San Antonio, the station reports.
The deputy pursued the vehicle down Farm-to-Market Road 78 to the frontage road of Loop 410 South. All four occupants bailed out of the moving vehicle, allowing it to crash into a street sign, according to authorities.
Bexar deputies were able to round up and arrest all four suspects with the help of a San Antonio Police Department helicopter, according to News4.
All four suspects were charged with felony evading arrest and charges related to vehicle theft. Deputies also say they found marijuana in the vehicle.
