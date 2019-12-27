Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 27, 2019

San Antonio Council Members Want to Create Ethics Officer Position, but the City Charter May Not Allow It

Posted By on Fri, Dec 27, 2019 at 10:28 AM

click to enlarge Adriana Rocha Garcia - JADE ESETEBAN ESTRADA
  • Jade Eseteban Estrada
  • Adriana Rocha Garcia
Two members of San Antonio's city council want to add a new independent ethics officer to the city payroll to oversee campaign finance and lobbying complaints.

The problem, according to an Express-News report, is the city charter may not allow them to move ahead with the plan.

District 1 Councilman Roberto Treviño and District 4 Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia proposed the new position to give ethics probes more distance from council and city staff. In an Express-News interview, Treviño pointed out that other big cities, including Atlanta, have similar ethics czars.

But City Attorney Andy Segovia told the daily that San Antonio's charter already includes a detailed ethics code, meaning voters would need to approve an amendment to create the position. Under state law, the city charter can only be altered at the ballot box.



Meanwhile, Treviño and Rocha Garcia argue that their proposal doesn't require a charter amendment.

Stay tuned. Doesn't sound like this one's going to sort itself out overnight.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. TABC Reportedly Reviewing The Well's Alcohol License After Wild Night Results in Hospitalization, Arrest and Multiple Crashes Read More

  2. New Details Revealed in Case of San Antonio Woman Who Claimed to Have Miscarriage, Flush Baby Down the Toilet Read More

  3. Pregnant San Antonio Woman Shot in Head By Ex-Boyfriend on Christmas Day While Exchanging Children Read More

  4. Politifact Calls Ted Cruz's Claim of Ukrainian Election Interference 'False' Read More

  5. San Antonio Man Allegedly Choked Girlfriend After Watching TV Show About Cheating Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation