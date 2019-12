San Antonio Man Allegedly Choked Girlfriend After Watching TV Show About Cheating

A local man is accused of choking his girlfriend after watching a TV show about infidelity.KSAT reports that Rudy Esparza was watching the show with his girlfriend of six years on Christmas Day when he "grew agitated." The 40-year-old woman told police she "curled up in a ball," suspecting that Esparza would assault her.According to an arrest affidavit, the 36-year-old man did just that, allegedly choking her from behind while she rested in bed. The woman said Esparza applied pressure on her neck with both hands, cutting off her air.Later, someone contacted the police about the incident. Esparza, who has three previous family violence convictions, told officers he and the victim were "wrestling." Esparza was arrested Thursday on suspicion of assault family violence. His bail has been set at $40,000.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.