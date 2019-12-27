Email
Friday, December 27, 2019

San Antonio Man Allegedly Choked Girlfriend After Watching TV Show About Cheating

Posted By on Fri, Dec 27, 2019 at 8:58 AM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A local man is accused of choking his girlfriend after watching a TV show about infidelity.

KSAT reports that Rudy Esparza was watching the show with his girlfriend of six years on Christmas Day when he "grew agitated." The 40-year-old woman told police she "curled up in a ball," suspecting that Esparza would assault her.

According to an arrest affidavit, the 36-year-old man did just that, allegedly choking her from behind while she rested in bed. The woman said Esparza applied pressure on her neck with both hands, cutting off her air.

Later, someone contacted the police about the incident. Esparza, who has three previous family violence convictions, told officers he and the victim were "wrestling."



Esparza was arrested Thursday on suspicion of assault family violence. His bail has been set at $40,000.

