Monday, December 30, 2019

Bloomberg Campaign Unveils Big Ground Game in Texas, Including San Antonio Office

Posted By on Mon, Dec 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM

After a $3 million Texas ad blitz, Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg is rolling out a sizable ground operation in the state, the Texas Tribune reports.

The billionaire businessman's campaign will open a Texas headquarters and 16 field offices, including one in San Antonio, officials told the Tribune, adding that the operation will be bigger than that of any other primary candidate.

Bloomberg, a former New York mayor, arrived in Texas on Sunday to campaign for state House candidate Eliz Markowitz. She's running for a GOP-held seat in suburban Houston that Democrats hope to flip.

Bloomberg entered the 2020 race late and opted to skip early voting states. Instead, the campaign is targeting delegate-heavy states such as Texas and California, which go to the polls on March 3, or Super Tuesday.



Democratic presidential rival Elizabeth Warren narrowly beat Bloomberg to the Lone Star State, early this month opening San Antonio and Austin offices. She also named longtime Alamo City organizer Jenn Longoria as Texas campaign manager.

