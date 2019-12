Bloomberg Campaign Unveils Big Ground Game in Texas, Including San Antonio Office

After a $3 million Texas ad blitz , Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg is rolling out a sizable ground operation in the state, the Texas Tribune reports The billionaire businessman's campaign will open a Texas headquarters and 16 field offices, including one in San Antonio, officials told the, adding that theoperation will be bigger than that of any other primary candidate.Bloomberg, a former New York mayor, arrived in Texas on Sunday to campaign for state House candidate Eliz Markowitz. She's running for a GOP-held seat in suburban Houston that Democrats hope to flip Bloomberg entered the 2020 race late and opted to skip early voting states. Instead, the campaign is targeting delegate-heavy states such as Texas and California, which go to the polls on March 3, or Super Tuesday.Democratic presidential rival Elizabeth Warren narrowly beat Bloomberg to the Lone Star State, early this month opening San Antonio and Austin offices . She also named longtime Alamo City organizer Jenn Longoria as Texas campaign manager.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.