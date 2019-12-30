Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 30, 2019

San Antonio Offers Hotline to Report Illegal New Year's Eve Fireworks

Posted By on Mon, Dec 30, 2019 at 11:52 AM

FILE PHOTO
  • File Photo
Many San Antonians stock up on fireworks well ahead of New Year's Eve, have a dazzling display on the big night and keep popping them well into the new year.

But keep in mind some residents like to abide by the rules.

That's right, SA. It's illegal to pop fireworks within city limits. Those who don't want to risk breaking the law can head outside the city proper or catch one of the "professional" displays at events throughout the city.

And here's a friendly reminder that there's a dedicated hotline — that's (210) 207-0202 — for reporting those popping fireworks inside city limits. The hotline opens Tuesday from 6 p.m. runs until 12:30 a.m.



So, if you have a lame neighbor that doesn't know how to party, exercise caution this holiday. Or maybe take them some buñuelos and champurrado to get them on your good side?

It's your call, SA. Just take note that, if caught, you can face up to a $2,000 fine.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Former Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood Opens Up About His Raw, Real and Redemptive Life Read More

  2. San Antonio Woman Charged with Intoxication Manslaughter After Crashing Into Patrol Car, Killing Man Read More

  3. TABC Reportedly Reviewing The Well's Alcohol License After Wild Night Results in Hospitalization, Arrest and Multiple Crashes Read More

  4. New Details Revealed in Case of San Antonio Woman Who Claimed to Have Miscarriage, Flush Baby Down the Toilet Read More

  5. Deputies Bust Four Juveniles in San Antonio After Chase in Allegedly Stolen Vehicle Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation