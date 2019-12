San Antonio Offers Hotline to Report Illegal New Year's Eve Fireworks

Many San Antonians stock up on fireworks well ahead of New Year's Eve, have a dazzling display on the big night and keep popping them well into the new year.But keep in mind some residents like to abide by the rules.That's right, SA. It's illegal to pop fireworks within city limits . Those who don't want to risk breaking the law can head outside the city proper or catch one of the "professional" displays at events throughout the city.And here's a friendly reminder that there's a dedicated hotline — that's (210) 207-0202 — for reporting those popping fireworks inside city limits. The hotline opens Tuesday from 6 p.m. runs until 12:30 a.m.So, if you have a lame neighbor that doesn't know how to party, exercise caution this holiday. Or maybe take them some buñuelos and champurrado to get them on your good side?It's your call, SA. Just take note that, if caught, you can face up to a $2,000 fine.

