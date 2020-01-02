Thursday, January 2, 2020
Fireworks Prank at Ingram Park Mall Made Shoppers Think They Were in Midst of a Shooting
By Sarah Martinez
on Thu, Jan 2, 2020 at 10:44 AM
San Antonio police are searching for teenage suspects whose fireworks prank caused shoppers at Ingram Park Mall to think they were in the middle of a shooting.
According to reports, the suspects lit fireworks inside the Dillard's store at the mall on Wednesday afternoon. KSAT reports
that two teens — not yet identified by authorities — ignited the fireworks and fled the scene.
No injuries or damages were reported, but mall shoppers began evacuating after they presumed the loud noises were gunshots
. The customers may have been on high alert after a recent shooting
at South Park Mall that wounded four.
The San Antonio Police Department will review surveillance footage
in hopes of identifying the suspects.
