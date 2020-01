Fireworks Prank at Ingram Park Mall Made Shoppers Think They Were in Midst of a Shooting

San Antonio police are searching for teenage suspects whose fireworks prank caused shoppers at Ingram Park Mall to think they were in the middle of a shooting.According to reports, the suspects lit fireworks inside the Dillard's store at the mall on Wednesday afternoon. KSAT reports that two teens — not yet identified by authorities — ignited the fireworks and fled the scene.No injuries or damages were reported, but mall shoppers began evacuating after they presumed the loud noises were gunshots . The customers may have been on high alert after a recent shooting at South Park Mall that wounded four.The San Antonio Police Department will review surveillance footage in hopes of identifying the suspects.

