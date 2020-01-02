Email
Thursday, January 2, 2020

San Antonio Police Searching for Suspects After Truck Crashes Into Van at High Speed, Killing Man and Teen Girl

Posted By on Thu, Jan 2, 2020 at 12:07 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
A local man and teenage girl are dead after their van was struck by another vehicle just 30 minutes into the new year.

Multiple outlets are reporting that a white Chevy Silverado driving down West Poplar Street at an estimated speed of 100-120 miles per hour struck a van as it was pulling onto the street just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The 31-year-old driver of the van reportedly died on impact, while a 14-year-old female passenger was ejected from the vehicle as it spun. She died by the time authorities arrived at the scene.

After spinning, the van reportedly caught fire.

There were two other children inside the van, a 5-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl, though family members from a nearby residence were able to rescue them. The children reportedly suffered second-degree burns and were transported to University Hospital.



The Silverado reportedly continued driving after striking the van. According to the Express-News, the truck crashed into a fence and utility pole about a block away from the crash site. The two male suspects reportedly fled from the scene on foot.

Although authorities searched the area and the address of the truck's registered owner, the suspects remain at large.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (210) 207-7635.

