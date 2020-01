Suspect in Fatal New Year's Day Hit-and-Run Arrested After Mother Refused to Lie for Him

A suspect has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred just after midnight on New Year's Day and left a 31-year-old man and his 14-year-old daughter dead.According to reports, officers with SAPD's Street Crimes Unit arrested Cesar Gonzalez around noon Thursday. Gonzalez is accused of driving a white Chevy Silverado at high speeds — reportedly between 100 and 120 miles per hour — down West Poplar Street, where he struck a van around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The impact caused the van to spin, ejecting the teenage girl. The vehicle also caught fire.The male victim, since identified as Jesus Aguilar Jr., was killed on impact. The girl, whom the family identified as his daughter Kristina , died before emergency services arrived on the scene.Aguilar's two other children, a five-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl, were rescued from the van and suffered second-degree burns.An arrest affidavit obtained by KENS 5 reveals that Gonzalez had been drinking beer and smoking marijuana at a party before the crash. The suspect's sister even texted him a minute before the incident, warning him not to drive since he'd consumed alcohol.After the crash, Gonzalez called his mother and told her about the incident, asking her to report the truck stolen. She didn't. Instead, she phoned the police Gonzalez, 18, is facing two counts of failure to stop and render aid, though police said he may face additional charges. The suspect's record shows a history of DWI arrests and drug possession.Authorities are still searching for other individuals who were riding in the truck at the time of the crash. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police. GoFundMe has been started to help the Aguilar family.

