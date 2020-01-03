Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 3, 2020

Suspect in Fatal New Year's Day Hit-and-Run Arrested After Mother Refused to Lie for Him

Posted By on Fri, Jan 3, 2020 at 9:43 AM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A suspect has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred just after midnight on New Year's Day and left a 31-year-old man and his 14-year-old daughter dead.

According to reports, officers with SAPD's Street Crimes Unit arrested Cesar Gonzalez around noon Thursday. Gonzalez is accused of driving a white Chevy Silverado at high speeds — reportedly between 100 and 120 miles per hour — down West Poplar Street, where he struck a van around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The impact caused the van to spin, ejecting the teenage girl. The vehicle also caught fire.

The male victim, since identified as Jesus Aguilar Jr., was killed on impact. The girl, whom the family identified as his daughter Kristina, died before emergency services arrived on the scene.

Aguilar's two other children, a five-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl, were rescued from the van and suffered second-degree burns.



An arrest affidavit obtained by KENS 5 reveals that Gonzalez had been drinking beer and smoking marijuana at a party before the crash. The suspect's sister even texted him a minute before the incident, warning him not to drive since he'd consumed alcohol.

After the crash, Gonzalez called his mother and told her about the incident, asking her to report the truck stolen. She didn't. Instead, she phoned the police.

Gonzalez, 18, is facing two counts of failure to stop and render aid, though police said he may face additional charges. The suspect's record shows a history of DWI arrests and drug possession.

Authorities are still searching for other individuals who were riding in the truck at the time of the crash. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the Aguilar family.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Police Searching for Suspects After Truck Crashes Into Van at High Speed, Killing Man and Teen Girl Read More

  2. Patient Threatens to Shoot Up San Antonio Hospital After Not Receiving Narcotics Read More

  3. Fireworks Prank at Ingram Park Mall Made Shoppers Think They Were in Midst of a Shooting Read More

  4. The Decade of Downtown Is Over. Now the Hard Work Begins. Read More

  5. Former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro Ends His 2020 Presidential Campaign Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation