Tuesday, January 7, 2020

City Employee Reportedly Slapped San Antonio Nightclub Security Guard, Called Him a 'Rent-a-Pig'

Posted By on Tue, Jan 7, 2020 at 11:33 AM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A San Antonio Municipal Court employee is facing a felony assault charge after witnesses say she assaulted a security guard at a nightclub last month.

According to a KSAT report, Jennifer Ruiz, a senior record clerk with the court, was in the DJ booth at Pegasus Nightclub on December 28 when a security guard tried to remove her because the club was soon closing.

An incident report released Monday alleges the guard grabbed Ruiz by the arm when she told him, "You're a rent-a-pig."

The report also states that Ruiz slapped the guard in the face near his left eye — a claim supported by at least one witness.



Ruiz, however, disputes that account, saying the guard pulled her arm aggressively, resulting in a natural reaction that inadvertently struck him.

Though Ruiz has been charged with assault, a spokeswoman with the city's human resources department confirmed to KSAT that the clerk remains on the job while the incident is "being reviewed."

The incident comes after a recent KSAT investigation found that another city employee, Court Coordinator Marcus Carter, shared numerous social media posts deemed insensitive and vulgar, including an anti-police sentiment. Records show Carter shared the posts while at work.

