Tuesday, January 7, 2020
Two Council Members Plus Bexar Sheriff's Office Handing Out Free Gun Locks Wednesday
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Tue, Jan 7, 2020 at 2:27 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Manny Pelaez's Facebook page
-
Councilman Manny Pelaez speaks during a grand opening event.
Two San Antonio City Council members will join the Bexar County Sheriff's Office in distributing free gun locks this Wednesday.
District 8 Councilman Manny Peláez and District 2 Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan will hand out the locks at Mission Ridge Range and Academy, 4507 N. Loop 1604 West, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Peláez told Texas Public Radio
the giveaway is intended to improve gun safety in homes with children. The locks — available through the sheriff's office's Gun Safety 4 Bexar partnership with University Health System — will be available for both handguns and long guns.
“No longer will there be an excuse about, ‘Well I’m not going to go buy one [gun lock], I can’t afford one.’ We’re giving them away,” Peláez told TPR.
