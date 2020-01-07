Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Two Council Members Plus Bexar Sheriff's Office Handing Out Free Gun Locks Wednesday

Posted By on Tue, Jan 7, 2020 at 2:27 PM

click to enlarge Councilman Manny Pelaez speaks during a grand opening event. - PHOTO VIA MANNY PELAEZ'S FACEBOOK PAGE
  • Photo via Manny Pelaez's Facebook page
  • Councilman Manny Pelaez speaks during a grand opening event.
Two San Antonio City Council members will join the Bexar County Sheriff's Office in distributing free gun locks this Wednesday.

District 8 Councilman Manny Peláez and District 2 Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan will hand out the locks at Mission Ridge Range and Academy, 4507 N. Loop 1604 West, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Peláez told Texas Public Radio the giveaway is intended to improve gun safety in homes with children. The locks — available through the sheriff's office's Gun Safety 4 Bexar partnership with University Health System — will be available for both handguns and long guns.

“No longer will there be an excuse about, ‘Well I’m not going to go buy one [gun lock], I can’t afford one.’ We’re giving them away,” Peláez told TPR.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. City Employee Reportedly Slapped San Antonio Nightclub Security Guard, Called Him a 'Rent-a-Pig' Read More

  2. San Antonio U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar Says Trump Needs to Show Immediate Threat to Justify Killing of Iranian General Read More

  3. Hotel Company Purchases Downtown San Antonio's Historic Nix Hospital Building Read More

  4. Jacqueline Valdés Believes the Time is Right to Run for District Court Judge Read More

  5. Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren for Democratic Presidential Nomination Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation