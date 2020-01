Hondo Teen Found Safe After Months, Said She Was Staying with Friends Since Running Away

A Hondo teen has been found safe months after her family reported her missing.According to multiple reports, Eva Garcia was located at a home in the Hondo area Tuesday following a tip that she was hiding there. Authorities said the 14-year-old was found safe after disappearing on October 16 of last year.The teen's father, Robert Garcia, told KSAT that his daughter ran away after they argued about her curfew. The news station reports she later apologized for running away and added that was safe the entire time since she was staying with friends. When speaking outside her home Tuesday night, Eva Garcia said she regrets "couch-surfing" and hurting her father."I'm sorry I put him through all that frustration and pain," she told News 4 San Antonio. "It won't happen again."An Amber Alert had initially been issued for the girl, though it was called off fewer than 48 hours later due to Hondo residents' complaints about the notifications . Hondo police later said that the alert was discontinued due to a "lack of meaningful tips."

