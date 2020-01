San Antonio Parks and Recreation to Give Away 1,500 Fruit and Nut Trees This Month

The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Alamo Forest Partnership and the City of San Antonio's Development Services Department, will host its annual Jammin' Jams Fruit and Nut Tree Adoption — giving away approximately 1,500 trees — on January 25.The event will take place at 732 Avenue A (in the Avenue A parking lot at the Historic Pearl), starting at 8 a.m. Plan to arrive early, as organizers tend to run out of free trees quickly.Attendees can expect to see more than a dozen tree varieties including apple, apricot, avocado, lemon, lime and nectarine. Residents are encouraged to plant the trees to boost food security, improve existing canopy conditions and beautify the community.

