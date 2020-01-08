Email
Wednesday, January 8, 2020

San Antonio PD Detective Arrested for Public Intoxication After Staying at Bar Hours After Closing

Posted By on Wed, Jan 8, 2020 at 12:33 PM

GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
A detective with the San Antonio Police Department was arrested Sunday after staying at a bar hours past closing time.

An arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT alleges that authorities took Detective Evandro Guzman into custody after officers were called to Twin Sisters' Cantina, a local watering hole on South Hackberry Avenue. Police said they responded to the scene because several customers were still at the bar at 4:39 a.m.

News 4 San Antonio reports customers were gathered outside, even though it was after closing time.

Guzman was taken to SAPD's sobering unit and was later charged on suspicion of public intoxication. An 11-year veteran of the force, he's since been placed on administrative duty pending an Internal Affairs investigation.



