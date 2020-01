San Antonio PD Detective Arrested for Public Intoxication After Staying at Bar Hours After Closing

A detective with the San Antonio Police Department was arrested Sunday after staying at a bar hours past closing time.An arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT alleges that authorities took Detective Evandro Guzman into custody after officers were called to Twin Sisters' Cantina, a local watering hole on South Hackberry Avenue. Police said they responded to the scene because several customers were still at the bar at 4:39 a.m.News 4 San Antonio reports customers were gathered outside , even though it was after closing time.Guzman was taken to SAPD's sobering unit and was later charged on suspicion of public intoxication. An 11-year veteran of the force, he's since been placed on administrative duty pending an Internal Affairs investigation.

