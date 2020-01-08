Wednesday, January 8, 2020
San Antonio PD Detective Arrested for Public Intoxication After Staying at Bar Hours After Closing
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Wed, Jan 8, 2020 at 12:33 PM
click to enlarge
A detective with the San Antonio Police Department was arrested Sunday after staying at a bar hours past closing time.
An arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT
alleges that authorities took Detective Evandro Guzman into custody after officers were called to Twin Sisters' Cantina, a local watering hole on South Hackberry Avenue. Police said they responded to the scene because several customers were still at the bar at 4:39 a.m.
News 4 San Antonio reports customers were gathered outside
, even though it was after closing time.
Guzman was taken to SAPD's sobering unit and was later charged on suspicion of public intoxication. An 11-year veteran of the force, he's since been placed on administrative duty
pending an Internal Affairs investigation.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, local bar, detective, SAPD, San Antonio Police Department, public intoxication, Twin Sisters' Cantina, South Hackberry Avenue, sobering unit, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.