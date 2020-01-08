Email
Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Texas Man Reportedly Choked, Headbutted Girlfriend After She Said His Fart 'Smelled Horrible'

Posted By on Wed, Jan 8, 2020 at 12:46 PM

WICHITA FALLS POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Wichita Falls Police Department
A Texas man was arrested after his girlfriend said he choked and headbutted her on Sunday.

The assault came after the woman made a comment about the suspect's particularly potent flatulence.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Wichita Falls' KFDX, police were called to a residence around 2 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance. The victim told officers at the scene her boyfriend, Christopher Ragsdale, had grown violent after she told him his fart "smelled horrible."

Ragsdale reportedly grabbed the victim by the hair and threw her on the ground in response. She also told police Ragsdale sat on her back and wrapped an arm around her neck to choke her.



When the girlfriend walked into another room to grab her keys, the suspect also head-butted her, according to arrest details.

The victim reportedly had red marks on her neck and forehead following the assault.

Ragsdale was later arrested and charged with assault family violence. His bond was set at $10,000.

