Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 9, 2020

Appeals Court Approves Trump's Use of $3.6 Billion in Military Funds for Border Wall

Posted By on Thu, Jan 9, 2020 at 9:55 AM

click to enlarge President Donald Trump reviews U.S. Customs and Border Protection's wall prototypes in Otay Mesa, California, last year. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / U.S. WHITE HOUSE
  • Wikimedia Commons / U.S. White House
  • President Donald Trump reviews U.S. Customs and Border Protection's wall prototypes in Otay Mesa, California, last year.
A federal appeals court handed the White House a victory on Wednesday, ruling that President Donald Trump can proceed with a plan to use $3.6 billion in military funds to build his long-promised border wall.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit reversed an earlier decision by a U.S. district judge in El Paso that blocked the administration's access to the military money, the Texas Tribune reports.

Under Wednesday's decision, the White House will be able tap into Pentagon dollars while its case proceeds through the appeals process.

The Trump administration had earmarked $3.6 billion for construction of 11 barriers along the border with Mexico, according to CNN. However, that ability was contested in a lawsuit filed by El Paso County and advocacy group Border Network for Human Rights.



The White House issued a press statement hailing the recent court decision as a "victory for the rule of law." However, Kristy Parker, an attorney for nonprofit group Protect Democracy, told the Tribune that the courts ultimately will block the administration's use of the contested funds.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio PD Detective Arrested for Public Intoxication After Staying at Bar Hours After Closing Read More

  2. Hondo Teen Found Safe After Months, Said She Was Staying with Friends Since Running Away Read More

  3. Report: Two-Thirds of Fired San Antonio Cops Won Their Jobs Back in Arbitration Read More

  4. City Employee Reportedly Slapped San Antonio Nightclub Security Guard, Called Him a 'Rent-a-Pig' Read More

  5. Group Working on Lone Star Brewery Redevelopment Files for Bankruptcy Protection Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation