San Antonio Activists Gather at UTSA to Protest Trump's War Dance With Iran

Roughly 50 people gathered Thursday evening at the University of Texas at San Antonio’s downtown campus to protest the assassination of top Iranian general Qassim Soleimani
ordered by President Donald Trump.
Homemade signs with anti-war messages spelled out protesters concern that the move — taken without Congressional approval — could constitute a declaration of war against Iran and embroil in the U.S. in yet another Middle East conflict.
The rally was one of roughly 370 organized nationwide
by MoveOn.org.
Local climate activist Peter Bella began by welcoming attendees to share in an open forum. Many voiced concerns that military action against Iran will only sacrifice more lives to the ambitions of U.S. imperialism.
Democratic congressional candidate Justin Lecea warned that systemic inequality causes minorities to end up paying the price for U.S. aggression.
“They will never institute a draft again because they will always push the young, poor, black, Latino men and women to war," Lecea said. "That is why we need to say no to war.”
The Trump administration justified the strike on Soleimani by saying the general, who has been a potential military target for years
, posed an immanent threat to American lives. But the White House has so far refused to provide evidence backing up the claim. Vice President Mike Pence insisted
that the intelligence supporting Trump's rationale is too sensitive to disclose to Congress.
“They have a committee that’s dedicated to reviewing that information," said a woman who only identified herself as Michelle and added that she's veteran who served in the Air Force for 10 years. “Any act of war needs to be approved by Congress in the first place. Who is he to be playing Battleship?”
“I don’t want to speak for all veterans,” she told a crowd, “but I just want to tell you we’re tired. We don’t need this, we don’t want this.”
