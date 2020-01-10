Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 10, 2020

San Antonio Man Charged with Human Trafficking After Forcing His Ex-Wife to Have Sex with Others Through Website Ad

Posted By on Fri, Jan 10, 2020 at 11:05 AM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A San Antonio man was arrested Thursday on charges of human trafficking, months after police became aware of the abuse.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Joseph Sanchez Davila, 39, is accused of soliciting a family member for prostitution on a website. When the victim spoke to officers, she said Davila had abused her verbally, physically, emotionally and sexually for years, eventually threatening her and forcing her to have sex with others.

"He would transport her from place to place, forcing her into sex acts, putting her on a website and advertising her for a price for prostitution," McManus told KENS 5.

While some stories simply identified the victim as Davila's family member, the Express-News reports she's Davila's now ex-wife. The newspaper reports that the 34-year-old woman has since divorced the suspect, the father of her children.



According to an arrest affidavit, police identified one of the men the victim was forced to have sex with on three separate occasions. The man reportedly paid Davila between $20 and $60 each time.

Local police have reportedly been aware of case since August 2019, KSAT reports. However, authorities were unable to arrest Davila until recently because no one was willing to testify against him.

Police said more arrests may be forthcoming.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio PD Detective Arrested for Public Intoxication After Staying at Bar Hours After Closing Read More

  2. Kerrville Teacher's Aide Accused of Taking Photos Up Middle School Student's Skirt During Class Read More

  3. Lime Scooters Leaving San Antonio After Winning Contract to Operate Here Read More

  4. Michael Bloomberg Will Kick Off 'Day One' of His Presidential Campaign in San Antonio This Saturday Read More

  5. Appeals Court Approves Trump's Use of $3.6 Billion in Military Funds for Border Wall Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation