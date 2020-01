Man Led Bexar County Deputies on Chase and Filmed It on Snapchat

A man who shared online video of his car chase by local law enforcement authorities over the weekend has been arrested.According to reports, Bexar County sheriff's deputies were dispatched near the intersection of Bulverde and Smithson Valley roads for a disturbance report just before 4:30 p.m. Friday. After they arrived at the scene, Clayton Scherber jumped in his vehicle and led them on a chase.Scherber, 22, filmed the pursuit on Snapchat. In the 40-second video , he can be heard screaming "Now we got the whole police, baby!" and "We are not stopping today, baby!" A caption posted by the white suspect also included the N-word.Scherber reportedly pulled over further up Bulverde Road but refused to get out of his vehicle. He reportedly held a knife up to his neck Deputies were able to negotiate with the suspect, however, eventually convincing him to drop the weapon and step out of his vehicle.Scherber has since been charged with evading arrest . He was released on bond

