Comal County Sheriff's Deputy Arrested for Operating San Antonio Bar Without a License

A deputy with the Comal County Sheriff's Office was arrested in the Alamo City last week after police discovered he was operating a bar without a license.Suspect Sabas Mejia, who was off-duty at the time of his arrest, also refused to provide identification to officers at the scene.According to a KSAT report , the San Antonio Police Department discovered Thursday that Mejia was operating a bar inside a building on the 500 block of North W.W. White Road. The drinking spot had no license from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.When detectives arrived at the scene, they found an employee posted at the door and another accepting payment for entry. Workers told detectives that 31-year-old Mejia was the establishment's owner and manager.In addition to operating without a food and beverage permit, the business also had several fire code violations Mejia refused to give his name or any identification to investigators, though officers later found his ID in his wallet, police told KSAT.The deputy is now facing a charge of failure to identify himself to a peace officer plus 11 city code violations. Records show that Erica Eckols was also charged for city code violations related to the bar, though her relationship to the bar is unclear.The Comal County Sheriff's Office confirmed it's suspended Mejia with pay until it completes an administrative investigation.

