Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

San Antonio Police Didn't Issue Any Citations for Illegal Fireworks on New Year's Eve Despite Hundreds of Calls to Hotline

Posted By on Tue, Jan 14, 2020 at 11:45 AM

click image TWITTER / LAURENNVALADEZ
  • Twitter / laurennvaladez
If you're among the many who can't get over how San Antonio obviously didn't care about fireworks being illegal and lit up the sky anyway on New Year's Eve, prepare for a good laugh.

As in years past, the San Antonio Fire Department set up a special hotline so concerned residents could report cases of illegal fireworks being set off within city limits. The line operated from 6 p.m. December 31 to 12:30 a.m. January 1, though most locals are aware that folks pop fireworks for days before and after New Year's arrives.

The hotline, which cost a reported $885 to run for the night, received 979 calls this past holiday.

But San Antonio authorities didn't issue a single citation.


The San Antonio Police Department issued a statement to KENS 5, explaining that illegal fireworks are considered low priority compared to calls about major accidents, violent crimes and special events officers are assigned to patrol.



Additionally, officers would have needed to witness someone lighting up fireworks to issue a citation. Since most people were done popping their Black Cats by the time officers arrived on scene, little could be done except remind potential offenders about the $2,000 fine for their illegal show.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Teen Arrested After He Reportedly Shot Another Teen in the Face Read More

  2. All 16 of Texas' Catholic Bishops Blast Gov. Greg Abbott, Who's Catholic, for Decision Not to Accept Refugees Read More

  3. San Antonio Is the 16th Most Deadly U.S. City for Bicyclists Read More

  4. Man Led Bexar County Deputies on Chase and Filmed It on Snapchat Read More

  5. San Antonio Man Charged with Human Trafficking After Forcing His Ex-Wife to Have Sex with Others Through Website Ad Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation