San Antonio Police Didn't Issue Any Citations for Illegal Fireworks on New Year's Eve Despite Hundreds of Calls to Hotline

If you're among the many who can't get over how San Antonio obviously didn't care about fireworks being illegal and lit up the sky anyway on New Year's Eve, prepare for a good laugh.As in years past, the San Antonio Fire Department set up a special hotline so concerned residents could report cases of illegal fireworks being set off within city limits. The line operated from 6 p.m. December 31 to 12:30 a.m. January 1, though most locals are aware that folks pop fireworks for days before and after New Year's arrives.The hotline, which cost a reported $885 to run for the night , received 979 calls this past holiday.But San Antonio authorities didn't issue a single citation.The San Antonio Police Department issued a statement to KENS 5, explaining that illegal fireworks are considered low priority compared to calls about major accidents, violent crimes and special events officers are assigned to patrol.Additionally, officers would have needed to witness someone lighting up fireworks to issue a citation. Since most people were done popping their Black Cats by the time officers arrived on scene, little could be done except remind potential offenders about the $2,000 fine for their illegal show.

