Wednesday, January 15, 2020

San Antonio Ranks Among 100 U.S. Cities with Highest Number of STD Cases

Posted By on Wed, Jan 15, 2020 at 11:46 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Many locals are well aware San Antonio has a rep for having a lot of cases of sexually transmitted diseases.

But, according to some new research, the Alamo City isn't even the worst in Texas.

A new study from Innerbody, an online medical and wellness testing guide, places San Antonio at No. 74 among the top 100 U.S. cities with the most cases of STDs. That ranking was based on the 896 cases of STDs per 100,000 people.

The one area that San Antonio did rank high was related to cases of chlamydia — a total of 12,985 cases were reported here. The city had the ninth-highest number of cases related to chlamydia, a disease that can cause pain or burning while urinating, discharge or bleeding from the anus, lower belly pain and other less-than-fun-sounding symptoms.



While SA's presence on the list is cause for concern, locals may be able to take comfort that the 2-1-0 was the lowest-ranked Texas city on the list. Dallas came in at No. 60, Austin at No. 56, Lubbock at No. 38 and quaint little Waco finished at No. 33.

But the highest-ranked Texas city? That would be Killeen — population 355,642 — which landed at No. 8.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention attributes the number of STD cases in various cities to factors including lower condom usage, cuts to STD programs and lack of access to prevention and care due to drug use and poverty.

