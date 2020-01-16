Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 16, 2020

Child Killer Genene Jones Accepts Plea Deal for Life Sentence

Posted By on Thu, Jan 16, 2020 at 12:31 PM

Genene Jones - TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
  • Texas Department of Justice
  • Genene Jones
Genene Jones, the nurse suspected in the deaths of a string of children under her care in the '70s and '80s, has pleaded guilty to the 1981 death of one infant in exchange for a single life sentence, MySanAntonio.com reports.

The plea comes after Jones — already in prison after a 1984 child-murder conviction — opted to alter her plea of not-guilty on charges she gave fatal drug overdoses to five San Antonio babies during 1981 and 1982.

Jones, 69, agreed to the deal in Bexar County's 399th state District Court Thursday morning. She is suspected of murdering dozens of infants in her care.

If you need a refresher on the long history of Jones' case, read more here.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Ranks Among 100 U.S. Cities with Highest Number of STD Cases Read More

  2. Comal County Sheriff's Deputy Arrested for Operating San Antonio Bar Without a License Read More

  3. Aquifer Protection Funding Would Be Cut in Half if San Antonio Moves It Under SAWS Control Read More

  4. Building Blacktop: Why is San Antonio Chasing Highway Funds When Its Climate Plan Calls for Deep Cuts in Carbon Emissions? Read More

  5. QuikTrip Requests Zoning Change to Build Store in San Antonio's Government Hill — Some Residents Are Pissed Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation