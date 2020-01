Man Arrested After Woman Allegedly Woke Up to Him Raping Her

A man released from prison just last year is back behind by bars after a woman accused him of raping her.According to a KSAT report , the victim told Balcones Heights police she was sleeping on a couch at a friend's apartment on January 3 when she woke up to a man raping her. In an arrest affidavit, the 36 year old identified the assailant as Frank Hernandez, her friend's brother.The woman told police she was able to push Hernandez off of her. After that, the friend reportedly drove the victim home.Records show Hernandez, 26, is a registered sex offender in Fayette County. He was released from prison last year for his conviction of indecency with an 8-year-old girl When the victim spoke to authorities, she said she was unaware of Hernandez's criminal record or prison sentence.Hernandez was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault . His bail has been set at $30,000.

