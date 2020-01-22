Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Study Somehow Names Texas Fourth-Best State to Drive In

Posted By on Wed, Jan 22, 2020 at 12:29 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / MRGARYCOOPER
A good number San Antonians agree our drivers are pretty terrible. But it turns out motorists statewide may not be quite so bad.

At least that's what one recent study found.

A new report from WalletHub ranked the U.S. states from best to worst in driving conditions. Among the factors it considered were traffic congestion, average gas prices and road quality.

Sure, Texas sees some cheap gas prices compared to elsewhere in the U.S., but is that really enough for the Lone Star State to be named the fourth best state to drive in?



Texas ranked high — No. 2 — for its access to vehicles and maintenance, while it was weakest in traffic and infrastructure, at No. 41.

Despite WalletHub's findings, anyone who's ever driven in the Alamo City is well aware rush hour traffic can be maddening, mostly because local drivers are too nosy to not stare at accidents — and they sometimes take pictures or even video. Many also seem incapable of merging with much accuracy. And don't even get us started about how bad drivers are in the rain.

To that point, the study also looked at "traffic indiscipline," which considers bad habits including phone usage, speeding, aggressive acceleration and harsh braking. Texas should have ranked low in the list for that factor alone.

But, to be fair, though, those gripes aren't unique to San Antonio. Traffic in all the big Texas cities is pretty bad, with congestion in Austin perhaps taking the cake.

Even so, if Texas is just about as good as it gets for commuters, we'd hate to see how bad it is in other states.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Woman Arrested After She Choked, Tried to Stab Boyfriend for Sneezing On Her Read More

  2. Mexican American Civil Rights Institute Lands at San Antonio's Our Lady of the Lake University Read More

  3. John Cornyn Tells CBS's Face the Nation Trump's Pressure on Ukraine 'Certainly Not a Crime' Read More

  4. ACS Asking San Antonio Residents to Donate Blankets to Keep Animals Warm Read More

  5. In San Antonio, Rent Is Rising but Wages Aren’t Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation