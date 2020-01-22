Study Somehow Names Texas Fourth-Best State to Drive In

click to enlarge
A good number San Antonians agree our drivers are pretty terrible. But it turns out motorists statewide may not be quite so bad.
At least that's what one recent study found.
A new report from WalletHub
ranked the U.S. states from best to worst in driving conditions. Among the factors it considered were traffic congestion, average gas prices and road quality.
Sure, Texas sees some cheap gas prices compared to elsewhere in the U.S., but is that really enough for the Lone Star State to be named the fourth best state
to drive in?
Texas ranked high — No. 2 — for its access to vehicles and maintenance, while it was weakest in traffic and infrastructure, at No. 41.
Despite WalletHub's findings, anyone who's ever driven in the Alamo City is well aware rush hour traffic can be maddening, mostly because local drivers are too nosy to not stare at accidents — and they sometimes take pictures or even video. Many also seem incapable of merging with much accuracy. And don't even get us started about how bad drivers are in the rain.
To that point, the study also looked at "traffic indiscipline," which considers bad habits including phone usage, speeding, aggressive acceleration and harsh braking. Texas should have ranked low in the list for that factor alone.
But, to be fair, though, those gripes aren't unique to San Antonio. Traffic in all the big Texas cities is pretty bad, with congestion in Austin perhaps taking the cake.
Even so, if Texas is just about as good as it gets for commuters, we'd hate to see how bad it is in other states.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.