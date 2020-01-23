Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 23, 2020

Ex-Bexar County Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela Indicted on Felony Charges

Posted By on Thu, Jan 23, 2020 at 4:11 PM

click to enlarge Constable Michelle Barrientos Vela - TWITTER / @DILLONCOLLIER
  • Twitter / @dilloncollier
  • Constable Michelle Barrientos Vela
Michelle Barrientes Vela, the one-time Precinct 2 constable and current candidate for Bexar County Sheriff, has been indicted on three felony charges, KSAT reports.

The charges include one felony count of aggravated perjury plus two felony counts of tampering with evidence, her attorney told the news station. Vela also faces three misdemeanor counts of official oppression.

What's more, Captain Marc Garcia — a former member of Vela's administration — was indicted on one count of aggravated perjury and three counts of official oppression, KSAT reports.

Vela turned herself in Thursday afternoon at the Bexar County Courthouse. KSAT posted video of the indictment.



During her time in office, a whirlwind of controversy swirled around Vela.

Authorities raided her offices and home in September after accusations surfaced that she and other officials charged the county for out-of-town training trips but never showed up for the sessions. She resigned in October after a judge ruled she couldn't run for sheriff at the same time as she held the office.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Teen Tells San Antonio Police That Teacher Took Her to Nearby Motel to Have Sex During School Time Read More

  2. Trump Restores Money Previously Cut From Texas After the State Targeted Planned Parenthood Read More

  3. San Antonio Wins $10 Million to Assist With Homelessness and Affordable Housing Read More

  4. San Antonio-Area Officials Deal Another Defeat to Private Detention Company VisionQuest Read More

  5. San Antonio Woman Arrested After She Choked, Tried to Stab Boyfriend for Sneezing On Her Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation