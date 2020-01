Ex-Bexar County Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela Indicted on Felony Charges

Michelle Barrientes Vela, the one-time Precinct 2 constable and current candidate for Bexar County Sheriff, has been indicted on three felony charges, KSAT reports The charges include one felony count of aggravated perjury plus two felony counts of tampering with evidence, her attorney told the news station. Vela also faces three misdemeanor counts of official oppression.What's more, Captain Marc Garcia — a former member of Vela's administration — was indicted on one count of aggravated perjury and three counts of official oppression, KSAT reports.Vela turned herself in Thursday afternoon at the Bexar County Courthouse. KSAT posted video of the indictment.During her time in office, a whirlwind of controversy swirled around Vela.Authorities raided her offices and home in September after accusations surfaced that she and other officials charged the county for out-of-town training trips but never showed up for the sessions. She resigned in October after a judge ruled she couldn't run for sheriff at the same time as she held the office.

