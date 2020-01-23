Email
Thursday, January 23, 2020

San Antonio Man Arrested After Breaking Into Bexar County Courthouse Overnight

Posted By on Thu, Jan 23, 2020 at 10:41 AM

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
A local man is facing charges after authorities say he broke into Bexar County Courthouse after midnight Thursday.

According to multiple reports, a cleaning crew discovered the suspect in the courthouse around 12:30 a.m. Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies said the man, who has not yet been identified, smashed through the front door to get inside the building and damaged the door to a judge's chambers.

A KSAT report shows that the suspect tried to exit the building through a window on the second floor but got stuck in chicken wire blocking the window. San Antonio Police Department officers were then able to apprehend the man before he was taken into custody by deputies, KENS 5 reports.

The suspect has reportedly been charged with burglary of a building, according to a News 4 San Antonio report.



