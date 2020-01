San Antonio Man Arrested After Breaking Into Bexar County Courthouse Overnight

A local man is facing charges after authorities say he broke into Bexar County Courthouse after midnight Thursday.According to multiple reports, a cleaning crew discovered the suspect in the courthouse around 12:30 a.m. Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies said the man, who has not yet been identified, smashed through the front door to get inside the building and damaged the door to a judge's chambers. KSAT report shows that the suspect tried to exit the building through a window on the second floor but got stuck in chicken wire blocking the window. San Antonio Police Department officers were then able to apprehend the man before he was taken into custody by deputies, KENS 5 reports.The suspect has reportedly been charged with burglary of a building , according to a News 4 San Antonio report.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.