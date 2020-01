Teen Tells San Antonio Police That Teacher Took Her to Nearby Motel to Have Sex During School Time

A San Antonio high school teacher is in police custody after a student told authorities she had a sexual relationship with him for months.According to multiple reports, Jose Eduardo Hernandez regularly had the female victim — who was 16 years old when the assaults began — skip class so they could go to a nearby motel to have sex. Hernandez reportedly teaches and coaches at a local high school, though the arrest affidavit didn't identify the specific campus.Hernandez also reportedly used his cell phone to take photos and videos of the assaults and would later send them to the victim through Snapchat, KSAT reports The victim, who spoke to police earlier this month, said she and Hernandez, 44, had about 20 "sexual encounters" over an eight-month period in 2019. She also provided authorities with text messages, photos and videos supporting her claims.Hernandez has since been charged with sexual assault of a child and improper relationship with a student. His bond has been set at $80,000.

