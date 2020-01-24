Email
Friday, January 24, 2020

Border Patrol Agent Arrested in Bexar County for Sending Sexually Explicit Photos and Videos to Teen

Posted By on Fri, Jan 24, 2020 at 11:25 AM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A U.S. Border Patrol agent was busted in Bexar County Thursday, months after a teen girl told authorities she engaged in sexual acts with the suspect.

Multiple reports reveal that a 16-year-old girl spoke to police in November 2019 and said she'd used the Snapchat app to meet individuals who would give her money and shelter in exchange for sexual acts. The victim had reportedly run away from home after an argument with her father.

While the girl didn't want to identify any of the men she had communicated with, police were able to secure a search warrant to access her Snapchat account. There, authorities found a photo of a man in a uniform.

Police were able to later identify the man as Spencer Allen Cox, a 24-year-old Border Patrol agent who's been with the agency for four years. Authorities say the teen alerted the suspect about her age in their exchanges, but added that Cox continued to communicate with her.



The pair traded sexual photos and videos within the app, authorities also allege. According to arrest records, Cox sent the victim a video of himself having sex with another woman and reportedly paid the teen to send explicit photos of herself.

Cox told the victim he wanted to have sex with her and requested a "car date" on multiple occasions so they could hook up, KSAT reports.

The victim told police that she never met up with Cox.

When Cox spoke to police, he admitted to exchanging photos and videos with the victim but said he was drunk when she disclosed her age. He also tried to explain that "car date" meant a regular date, not anything sexual.

Even so, Cox has since been charged with online solicitation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual contact. His bail was set at $25,000.

