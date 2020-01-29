Email
Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Converse Couple Reportedly Made Teens Drink Alcohol, Play Games While Naked

Posted By on Wed, Jan 29, 2020 at 11:36 AM

click to enlarge James Cave // Jennifer Cave - BEXAR COUNTY JAIL
  • Bexar County Jail
  • James Cave // Jennifer Cave
A San Antonio-area couple was arrested Tuesday after forcing two teens to drink alcohol and play games with them while naked.

According to arrest affidavits, husband and wife James and Jennifer Cave of Converse are accused of making the teens consume alcohol while in their company. The couple also reportedly made the victims play games including strip poker and naked Twister.

Both of the teens, whose ages have not been confirmed at this time, told authorities that James Cave, 51, has sexually assaulted them on multiple occasions since 2015.

Meanwhile, 43-year-old Jennifer Cave reportedly supplied the alcohol given to the pair.



James Cave has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child. His bond was set at $90,000. Jennifer Cave faces a charge of indecency with a child by contact and $75,000 bond.

