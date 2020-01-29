Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Converse Couple Reportedly Made Teens Drink Alcohol, Play Games While Naked
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Wed, Jan 29, 2020 at 11:36 AM
click to enlarge
-
Bexar County Jail
-
James Cave // Jennifer Cave
A San Antonio-area couple was arrested Tuesday after forcing two teens to drink alcohol and play games with them while naked.
According to arrest affidavits
, husband and wife James and Jennifer Cave of Converse are accused of making the teens consume alcohol while in their company. The couple also reportedly made the victims play games including strip poker and naked Twister.
Both of the teens, whose ages have not been confirmed at this time, told authorities that James Cave, 51, has sexually assaulted them on multiple occasions since 2015.
Meanwhile, 43-year-old Jennifer Cave reportedly supplied the alcohol given to the pair.
James Cave has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child. His bond was set at $90,000. Jennifer Cave faces a charge of indecency with a child by contact and $75,000 bond.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: Converse, San Antonio, Texas, James Cave, Jennifer Cave, sexual assault, naked Twister, strip poker, abuse, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.